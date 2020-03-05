Hidalgo Co. health officials reiterate there are no coronavirus cases in the Valley

EDINBURG – On Thursday, Hidalgo County health officials reiterated that there are no coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services coordinator Eddie Olivarez said there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the Valley or Tamaulipas.

Olivarez says the main focus is “just to be ready when it happens – if it happens.”

He adds there is no need to change plans for any big social events happening in the community, but encourages people to take preventative measures such as washing their hands and covering their mouth when coughing or sneezing.

“There is no declared emergency – none at all.”

Olivarez adds if a person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, they should stay home and contact their physician in order to be assessed for the influenza. “There will be no need to be assessed for coronavirus, but just check for flu, because we have a lot of that.”

He also adds it is not the decision of the Health Department to say whether people can go on Spring Break trips. “It is the role of the parent and the school district to make that determination.”

For more information watch the full press conference below.