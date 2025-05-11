Hidalgo County agency offering more disaster relief assistance

As the Rio Grande Valley continues waiting for federal approval for financial assistance following the March 2025 floods that devastated the area, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is doing what it can.

On Wednesday, May 14, the agency will hold its latest round of disaster relief assistance to low-income, vulnerable households in areas affected by the floods in Hidalgo County.

“The community service agency has set up these events to be able to provide a little bit of assistance to help in the recovery efforts,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria said.

The event will be held at the Hidalgo Public Library, located at 704 E. Roman Ayala Drive in the city of Hidalgo.

The event will start at 9 a. m., but assistance will only be available to the first 150 families.

Applicants can receive $500 to assist them in recovering from the floods.

“We're not FEMA, we know that we'll never have that kind of funding to assist families completely, but we want to make sure that families have a little bit of money in their pocket,” Longoria said. “That's why it makes this kind of funding so much more important, it's a little temporary fix for families to be able to transition."

Longoria said this is the second round of assistance they provide. The agency plans to help families who lost appliances.

“It seems what we're going to do is work with local vendors to be able to provide vouchers for families that they will be able to present at the point of purchase to be able to access those appliances,” Longoria said.

Those wanting to apply for assistance must bring a valid photo ID or driver’s license, proof of income of the previous 30 days for all household members 18 and older, photos of the damage and proof of address.