Hidalgo County announces 31 more coronavirus-related deaths, 115 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 31 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 115 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,661 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,677.

These numbers reflect the new cases reported over the weekend and Monday.

“I remain encouraged that the numbers of people being affected by this virus continue to drop,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But we cannot declare this over. We must remain vigilant about protecting ourselves.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 167 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 75 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,877 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,139 known active cases in Hidalgo County.