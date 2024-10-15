Hidalgo County Appraisal District to host homestead exemption workshop

Thousands of homeowners in Hidalgo County may qualify for a significant tax break.

There are ways to pay less for owning a home, homeowners just have to know where to look.

"Some people are not aware that these things are out there, available, that the state allows appraisal districts to have the public apply for," Hidalgo County Appraisal District Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez wants to spread the message about homestead exemption, which can reduce the value of your home, ultimately lowering your monthly property tax bill.

"It's an exemption that minimizes how much you are going to pay to the school district portion of your taxes," Gonzalez said.

At the end of the month, the Hidalgo County Appraisal District will be hosting a workshop to educate the public on how to apply for homestead exemption.

The workshop is scheduled for October 30 at the Edinburg Activity Center, located at 123 E. Mark S. Pena Drive, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.