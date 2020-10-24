Hidalgo County, Cameron County collect more in property tax revenue

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, both Hidalgo County and Cameron County collected slightly more in property taxes during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Cameron County collected about $80.1 million from Oct. 1 to June 26, about $8 million more than last fiscal year, according to the Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office. The collections rate also increased slightly.

Hidalgo County also collected more money.

Collections increased by about $6 million, according to the Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo "Paul" Villarreal Jr. said he believed stimulus checks contributed to the increase.

"The first thing that the people want to do is protect their homestead," Villarreal said. "They don't want to get delinquent. They don't want to get a lawsuit."

Hidalgo County and Cameron County also partnered with Lone Star National Bank, allowing property owners to pay their tax bills at bank branches.

