Hidalgo County commissioner offering reward following vandalism at resource center
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal is offering a $500 reward for any information in connection with the vandalism at the Community Resource Center and Hidalgo County Health Clinic.
Villarreal wrote on a Facebook post that he is personally offering the reward for any information that will lead to an arrest.
The building, located at 1901 North Los Ebanos Road in Mission, is still under construction and had vulgar graffiti written on the exterior walls.
"This behavior is not only disappointing but hurts the very community we’re working hard to support," Villarreal wrote on the Facebook post.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 office at 956-585-4509.
