Hidalgo County commissioners appoint new health and human services director

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court appointed a new director for the county’s health and human services department, according to a news release.

Dairen Sarmiento Rangel, who served as the department’s assistant director since January 2021, will now be the new Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department director.

“I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court to lead our Health and Human Services Department,” Sarmiento Rangel stated in a news release. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and our county commissioners for entrusting me with this role and supporting our vision for quality and accessible public health in Hidalgo County. I look forward to continuing our department’s work to promote health and safety for all residents.”

Sarmiento Rangel previously worked in several other Hidalgo County departments, such as the county clerk’s office, the county judge’s office, the county budget office, and the human resources department.

Sarmiento Rangel succeeds Eddie Olivarez, the department’s longtime chief administrative officer who retired in October after 22 years of service, according to the news release.

“I am inspired by his commitment to public health and wish him a well-deserved, fulfilling retirement,” Sarmiento Rangel said.