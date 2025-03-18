x

Hidalgo County commissioners honor sheriff's deputy who saved man from burning home

A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was honored for rescuing a man from a burning mobile home in McAllen on February 22.

Mike Aleman was heading home when he spotted the fire south of Business 83 on 29th Street. Aleman, who was off-duty at the time of the fire, ran inside and rescued 60-year-old Pablo Arredondo.

Aleman received a proclamation during the Hidalgo County Commissioner's Court on Tuesday.

