Hidalgo County commissioners honor sheriff's deputy who saved man from burning home
A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was honored for rescuing a man from a burning mobile home in McAllen on February 22.
Mike Aleman was heading home when he spotted the fire south of Business 83 on 29th Street. Aleman, who was off-duty at the time of the fire, ran inside and rescued 60-year-old Pablo Arredondo.
READ MORE: Woman grateful after off-duty deputy saves her father from burning mobile home in McAllen
Aleman received a proclamation during the Hidalgo County Commissioner's Court on Tuesday.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City man killed in car crash while his home catches...
-
Prescription Health: Surgeons perfecting their game in the OR
-
Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting near San Benito
-
Valluco gang member arrested following police chase in Brownsville
-
Edinburg police make additional arrest in weekend rollover crash