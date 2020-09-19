Hidalgo County Community Service Agency offers assistance to people affected by COVID-19

Juan Padron just couldn't catch a break in 2020.

The 54-year-old, a diabetic who underwent heart surgery last year, caught the coronavirus in May.

Padron recovered from the virus, but now he's back at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

"Finally this week I had a heart attack," Padron said. "Problems have piled up. So I haven't been able to get better all year."

Health problems left Padron unable to work. As a result, he couldn't pay rent — and he's being evicted.

Padron, though, may be eligible for assistance from the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

The Hidalgo County CSA is able to provide assistance with rent and utility bills for qualifying residents.

For more information, call: (956) 383-6240.