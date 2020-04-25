Hidalgo County confirms 4 more coronavirus cases, lowest daily increase since March

Hidalgo County on Saturday announced that four more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases in the county to 303.



According to a Hidalgo County news release, the four new cases included one from Palmview, one from Weslaco, one from Edinburg and one from Mission.

“In an encouraging sign, just four people in Hidalgo County tested positive for COVID-19 — the lowest number of new positive cases since three tested positive on March 26,” stated the release.

On Saturday, there were 21 people in area hospitals with five in intensive care units, according to Hidalgo County officials.