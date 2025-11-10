Hidalgo County constable facing DWI charge following rollover crash near Alice
The Hidalgo County Precinct 2 constable is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated following a rollover crash near Alice, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Corpus Christi District spokesperson Sgt. Rob Mallory.
Mallory said Constable Martin Cantu was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 44, about 15 miles outside of Alice, on November 8 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Cantu was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi. His condition is unknown, but he did suffer an injury to the face, according to Mallory. The case has been passed to the Duval County district attorney.
