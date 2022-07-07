Hidalgo County county hiring new director of elections department
The Hidalgo County Elections Department is hiring a new director.
The announcement comes after Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon said she was retiring.
Ramon’s position with the county is being renamed as the director of the election department. The county is currently accepting applications for the position.
The director of the elections department would manage the Hidalgo County Elections Department and oversee election activities as required by the Texas Election Code.
Those interested in applying can do so online.
