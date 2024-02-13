Hidalgo County couples get free Valentine's Day weddings

On Valentine's Day, dozens of couples in Hidalgo County will be tying the knot for free, and it's all thanks to a yearly tradition a Rio Grande Valley judge started.

Dozens of couples are getting ready to say "I do" in just a couple of hours, and one woman says it doesn't get any more romantic than this on Valentine's Day.

"I love Valentine's. Like what better day...and then it's a day about love," Chloe Guzman said.

Guzman is getting ready to celebrate a big chapter in her life. She says there's no better day than Valentine's Day to marry the love of your life.

"I think that it's very important for them. And to me, it's an honor to do that because it means a lot to them now," Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 Charlie Espinoza said.

This Valentine's Day tradition started nearly three decades ago when a couple walked into his courtroom on Valentine's Day asking how much it cost to get married.

"When I told them the amount of money, they said, 'No, we're going to have to wait because we don't have any money', and you know, it was Valentine's Day, and I said, 'you know what, I won't charge you anything,'" Espinoza said.

Since then, he's married couples for free every February.

Other local judges have borrowed the idea and now every year, more couples are tying the knot in a big ceremony.

This year alone, more than 70 couples signed up in Pharr and Edinburg.

"Just because I do it at no charge doesn't mean that it's a joke. That's the first thing I tell them, I want to do it for no charge, but all I ask for you all to stay together as long as you can forever," Espinoza said.

In order to get married, couples must first get a marriage license at least three days before the nuptials.

Espinoza said he will waive the license requirement only if a couple is registered. Couples have until Wednesday morning to register.

Watch the video above for the full story.