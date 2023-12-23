Hidalgo County deputy charged with DWI accused of crashing into McAllen police officer

An off-duty deputy for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after crashing into a McAllen police officer and appearing intoxicated, according to an offense report.

Hidalgo County Sgt. Joshua C. Kaltenbach was arrested Tuesday following a crash at the 4000 block of North 23rd Street at around 9:25 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit.

An officer with the McAllen Police Department responded to the scene after an off-duty officer from the same department— identified as Sgt. Maria Dolores — reported she was involved in a “minor accident” with Kaltenbach after he rear-ended her vehicle while she was stationary at a red light.

According to the affidavit, Dolores told police she suspected Kaltenbach of being intoxicated, the report added.

The responding officer spoke with Kaltenbach, who spoke in a “slurred speech” and had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath,” the affidavit stated.

Kaltenbach told police he didn’t even feel that he struck Dolores’ vehicle, and that he was on his way to the Dairy Queen “located beside the Flamingo Bowl.”

According to the affidavit, Kaltenbach failed two field sobriety tests and declined to provide a breath or blood sample. He was placed under arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

In a statement made on Wednesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Kaltenbach was on administrative leave without pay pending an investigation.

Jail records show Kaltenbach was released on a $2,000 bond on Wednesday.