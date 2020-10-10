x

Hidalgo County Detention Center inmate dies

2 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 October 10, 2020 5:34 PM October 10, 2020 in News - Local

A 25-year-old man in custody at the Hidalgo County Detention Center has died on Saturday. 

According to a Facebook post by the Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 1:15 a.m. the inmate began to have continuous series of seizures, which resulted in him needed to be transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital for emergency medical care. Upon arrive, At about 7:45 a.m. the man died. 

Investigators met with the inmates family members who said the individual had a history of undiagnosed seizures and drug abuse. 

An autopsy has been ordered. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days