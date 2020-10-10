Hidalgo County Detention Center inmate dies

A 25-year-old man in custody at the Hidalgo County Detention Center has died on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 1:15 a.m. the inmate began to have continuous series of seizures, which resulted in him needed to be transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital for emergency medical care. Upon arrive, At about 7:45 a.m. the man died.

Investigators met with the inmates family members who said the individual had a history of undiagnosed seizures and drug abuse.

An autopsy has been ordered.