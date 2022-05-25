Hidalgo County district attorney sends staff to assist Uvalde families

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez has sent staff to assist families affected by the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

An investigator and five victim advocates are now in Uvalde working with families.

They’re assisting as part of an effort to share DA services among border counties.

"The immediate need right now is crisis intervention," said Rosie Martinez, Victims Unit Director for the Hidalgo County DA's Office. "They’ve been through a very traumatic experience and also talking to them about the arrangements for funeral services and burial services.

Counselors are also being made available there.

Channel 5 News has learned there is assistance available for travel, lodging and meals for families who need to come for burial services.