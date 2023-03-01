Hidalgo County district clerk warns residents of jury duty scam

The Hidalgo County district clerk is warning the public of a scam connected to jury duty summons.

District clerk Laura Hinojosa said scammers are calling people and telling them they owe a fine for skipping jury duty.

Scammers will ask for payments over the phone and tell people they will be arrested if they don't pay.

Hinojosa said her office only sends out jury duty summons by mail and that they'll never ask for money or personal information over the phone.