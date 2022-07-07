Hidalgo County elections administrator announces retirement, county seeking director of elections department

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon announced her retirement Wednesday as the county looks for her replacement.

Ramon’s position with the county is being renamed as the director of election department. The county is currently accepting applications for the position.

“Since I have submitted my retirement/resignation letter, this was the perfect opportunity to rename the position,” Ramon aid in a statement.

The director of elections department would manage the Hidalgo County Elections Department and oversee election activities as required by the Texas Election Code.

Those interested in applying can do so online.