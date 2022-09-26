Hidalgo County Elections Department concerned about voter turnout

Officials with the Hidalgo County Elections Department say voter registration numbers are going up, but they worry not everyone will make it to the polls.

Even with a push from local organizations working to help educate people on their voter rights, some people are still reluctant about actually voting for the candidate of their choice.

One man says he works hard to encourage residents to do just that.

“We need to get the vote out; either Republican or Democrat or whatever, but we need to get it out," the man said. "So that the community can talk at least, or their voice being heard."

If you have not registered to vote, give the Hidalgo County Elections Department a call or visit them in person.