Hidalgo County emergency officials hold full-scale hazmat drill
A hazmat drill was held by the Hidalgo County Local Emergency Planning Committee on Wednesday.
The exercise is designed to test the emergency response plan in the event of a hazardous material incident. The hazmat drill was held at the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation.
It simulated the type of event that would pose a serious risk to public health, safety and the environment.
