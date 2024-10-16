x

Hidalgo County emergency officials hold full-scale hazmat drill

4 hours 52 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 2:44 PM October 16, 2024 in News - Local

A hazmat drill was held by the Hidalgo County Local Emergency Planning Committee on Wednesday.

The exercise is designed to test the emergency response plan in the event of a hazardous material incident. The hazmat drill was held at the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation.

It simulated the type of event that would pose a serious risk to public health, safety and the environment.

