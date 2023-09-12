Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force dedicated to helping victims of family violence
With Domestic Violence Awareness Month taking place, the Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force is helping families during some difficult times.
Co-Chair of the task force, Patricia Lerma, and medical liaison Rosa Hernandez gives more information on what the task force does and how it was formed.
