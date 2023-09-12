x

Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force dedicated to helping victims of family violence

By: Dina Herrera

With Domestic Violence Awareness Month taking place, the Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force is helping families during some difficult times.

Co-Chair of the task force, Patricia Lerma, and medical liaison Rosa Hernandez gives more information on what the task force does and how it was formed.

