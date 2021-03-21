Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office investigates Donna paintball center fire

Multiple units responded to a fire at the Extreme Battleground Paintball center, located at 3119 Cummings Lane in the city of Donna, Sunday afternoon.

The Donna Fire Department along with the help from the cities of Elsa and Weslaco worked to contain the flames on the side of the paintball field.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire— the cause remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.