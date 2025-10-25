Hidalgo County Head Start programs at risk if government shutdown drags on

With the government shutdown stretching into its fourth week, several parents said they’re worried the Hidalgo County Head Start Program is at risk.

“It is going to affect us tremendously, we rely heavily on these programs,” Ana Maldonado — a parent at the Head Start Academy — said.

Maldonado said she has a 4-year-old son with autism, and the Head Start Program has been beneficial for him. Maldonado's child is one of nearly 2,500 children enrolled in the Hidalgo County Head Start Program, which relies on federal funding to operate.

According to Melissa Juarez, the communications coordinator for the Hidalgo County Head Start Program, services would be affected if the government doesn’t reopen.

“That means that services for children are going to cease,” Juarez said. “There is not going to be an opportunity for them to come in and get the education they need."

Head Start serves under-privileged children between the ages of 3 and 5. Students could lose access to schooling, health screening and free meals.

The Hidalgo County Head Start Program receives $37 million per year from the federal government. The funding is also used to pay its 800 employees.

Juarez said there isn't an alternative source of funding for the program.

“So we have to wait around to see if we are back and running again,” Juarez said.

Maldonado said she hopes lawmakers can find a solution for the sake of the children.

“It's devastating to know that this is going to happen. We are trying our best to stay positive,” Maldonado said. “I don't want this program to end.”

