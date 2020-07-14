Hidalgo County Health Authority issues order for remote learning at all schools until after September 27

Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Local Health Authority, issued an order that all public and private schools, from grades pre-kindergarten through grade 12, will not re-open for in-campus instruction until after September 27, 2020.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the order was signed and issued on Tuesday July 14.

As per the order, instruction may be provided through virtual, remote, or distance learning only.

Schools will not be allowed to host any school-sponsored events and activities, such as clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, and academic or athletic competitions, until after on-campus instruction resumes.