Hidalgo County health authority reacts to President Trump's diagnosis

President Donald Trump is in quarantine with the first lady after testing positive for the coronavirus that has left more than 200,000 Americans dead, close to 3,000 here in the Rio Grande Valley.

The president also shares some of the health concerns that are prevalent in our area for people who contract the virus.

Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, was in a similar situation when he tested positive in June.

He says as a public official you're exposed to more people.

So far no one else in the president's inner circle has tested positive, but Melendez says that doesn't mean any of them is in the clear.

