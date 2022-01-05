Hidalgo County health authority: ‘You can easily be reinfected’ with COVID-19

With an estimated 200,000 people in the Rio Grande vaccinated against COVID-19, thousands have already tested positive for the disease once.

According to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, it is possible for those who have previously tested positive for Covid to be reinfected.

"It’s quite possible the antibodies you have already based on vaccines or previous infection may not recognize that particular virus, so you can easily be reinfected,” Dr. Melendez said. “These people who are reinfected, what we've seen numerically are that they do not tend to die and much fewer of them end up in the hospital."

Channel 5 News asked how many reinfections are on record in the Valley, but according to officials, the county doesn’t have an exact number due to so many testing sites and people who have stopped reporting test results to the county health department.