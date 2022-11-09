Hidalgo County holding public hearings on proposed county-wide trash collection service

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court is seeking feedback through four public hearings about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program targeting residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County.

The first hearing was held Wednesday in Weslaco for residents of Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the proposed service would target illegal dumping, adding that it creates health concerns and drainage backup and flooding.

"We have a lot of trash that is thrown throughout the entire county, county-wide, and we typically see that in our drainage ditches, we see that in farmland,” Fuentes said.

Three other hearings are scheduled throughout November.

