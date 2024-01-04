Hidalgo County homeowners to see relief on property taxes
A new property tax law could bring relief to Hidalgo County residents who own more than one home or business.
Another tax change property owners will see is a three-year cap on appraisal increases.
Hidalgo County Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez says there is a 20 percent cap for any property that is valued at less than $5 million and doesn't qualify for the homestead exemption. That includes rental homes, commercial and apartment properties.
"So if you have a commercial property, like a restaurant, as long as it's worth less than $5 million there's going to be a 20 percent cap on it as far as taxes are concerned. Not that we can increase it by more than that, but there's going to be a 20 percent cap on those properties," Gonzalez said.
The 20 percent cap will not apply to someone who just bought a brand-new home or to anything considered a new addition to a home.
Notices will be sent out to property owners in April and May.
To apply for a homestead exemption, head over to your county's appraisal district website and fill out the appropriate forms.
