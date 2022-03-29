Hidalgo County honoring RGV Vietnam Veterans in McAllen ceremony

Tuesday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a time to honor those who fought in Vietnam.

Hidalgo County plans to celebrate and all veterans are welcome.

Felix Rodriguez served in the military during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1973. Rodriguez says he was proudly following in his father's footsteps when he joined the Army.

Now, 49 years later, he joins his fellow Vietnam veterans in recognizing the hardships they faced during and years after the war.

"Vietnam veterans can get together, reminisce, thank the good Lord that we came back, pray for those and remember those that did not come back," Rodriguez said.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Hidalgo County Veterans Services Office located at 10213 N. 10th St, Suite B, in McAllen.