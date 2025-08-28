Hidalgo County inmate charged with indecency with a child dies while in custody

Romolo Toscano. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A man arrested on charges of indecency with a child died on Tuesday while in custody, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Romolo Toscano, 55, was arrested on July 25 by the Progreso Police Department and booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on two counts of indecency with a child, the news release stated.

While in custody, Toscano has been periodically transported to a local hospital for medical treatment due to ongoing health issues. According to the release, detention personnel noticed that Toscano was not feeling well on Monday, and he was hospitalized.

"Despite all life-saving efforts at the hospital, Mr. Toscano was pronounced deceased,” the news release said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths, the release added.