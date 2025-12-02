Hidalgo County inmate dies after being placed in restraints, reports says

The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Officers at the detention center reported that 36-year-old Lievan Aguirre was unresponsive at around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Aguirre was booked into the detention center on November 21 on a charge of criminal trespass.

The news release said Aguirre was placed in restraints when he became unresponsive. Detention staff initiated emergency measures and Aguirre was transported to Edinburg Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Texas Rangers will be investigating the circumstances of the incident.

No further details were immediately available.