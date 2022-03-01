x

Hidalgo County jail visitations to resume on March 7

3 hours 41 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 1:38 PM March 01, 2022 in News - Local

Jail visitations are set to resume soon in Hidalgo County.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Monday.

Visitations will be allowed beginning March 7.

Visitations were suspended back on December 31 over COVID concerns.

