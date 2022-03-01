Hidalgo County jail visitations to resume on March 7
Jail visitations are set to resume soon in Hidalgo County.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Monday.
Visitations will be allowed beginning March 7.
Visitations were suspended back on December 31 over COVID concerns.
More News
News Video
-
Mission polling location experiences minor technical issues on Election Day
-
1 hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
DPS: Person in custody after rollover crash on expressway in Alamo
-
Polling location in Progreso closed due to worker shortage
-
Mission polling site sees minor technical issues on Election Day