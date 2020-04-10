x

Hidalgo County judge asks Valley residents to stay home for Easter weekend

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez addressed the public on Friday, asking all Rio Grande Valley residents stay home for the Easter weekend.

“Easter weekend traditionally means large gatherings with extended family. This year I urge everyone to stay at home with your core family members instead,” Cortez said.

For the Cortez’ full message to the public watch the video below.

