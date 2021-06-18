Hidalgo County Judge Cortez announces reelection bid

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced his intention to seek a second term in office as county judge.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Hidalgo County,” Judge Cortez said in a statement made Friday.

Cortez was elected as Hidalgo County Judge in 2018. The retired, certified public accountant also served as mayor and commissioner for the city of McAllen, according to a news release from the county.

In his statement, Cortez praised the community for how it handled the COVID -19 pandemic since it first emerged last year.

“I have concluded, however, that I am running short of time in my first term and I am humbly asking voters to extend to me a second term as County Judge so that we can leverage our unity of purpose into a community of purpose, one that reflects the best of who we are.”

Cortez is up for re-election in November 2022.