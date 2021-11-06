Hidalgo County law enforcement to receive $6 million in federal funding for border security

Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies will receive a combined $6 million in federal funds as part of a joint operation with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security program to improve border security.

The funds through the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program will be used for paying over-time pay and acquiring new equipment and radio communication technology, according got a Friday news release from Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The grant impacts more than 868,000 Hidalgo County residents, the release stated.

The $6 million in funding is an increase from the funding the program typically receives.

“Our county has continued to see the increases in funding awarded with $4,750,000 in 2019, $4,909,500 in 2020 and $6,000,000 in 2021, for Operation Stonegarden,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in the news release. “These monetary funds, which are distributed with our law enforcement partners, allows participating agencies to acquire the necessary equipment and personal to effectively maintain the safety and security of our county.”