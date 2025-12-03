Hidalgo County leaders announce $12 million improvement project for Mile 2 West Road
Leaders in the Mid-Valley are preparing for future growth in the area by improving a 10-mile stretch of road that connects Mercedes and Edcouch.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 crews are set to begin a $12 million project to expand Mile 2 West Road from the expressway all the way to State Highway 107.
The project is set to begin in May 2026.
The city of Mercedes will be part of the project by expanding Mile 2 West Road between the expressway and Mile 9 North Road.
“You're probably going to see a couple of more lanes, each going north and south with a center lane,” Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said.
According to Perez, the city will spend $500,000 to expand that portion of the road.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 crews will repave and improve the drainage along the remaining stretch of road in unincorporated areas.
“We're going to have to dig up some areas and put some conveyance pipes to get drainage from one side of the road to the other,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “For us it's an important project because we're creating a major north-south corridor between the expressway and 107."
The project is expected to be completed in May 2027.
Watch the video above for the full story.
