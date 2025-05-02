Hidalgo County leaders hold grand opening ceremony for new courthouse

Hidalgo County leaders officially opened the new courthouse during a Thursday ceremony.

The seven floor courthouse that’s nearly 400,000 square feet has state-of-the-art technology and new safety measures.

Inmates no longer have shuffle past jurors in the same hallway, but Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said there’s more work to be done.

“We eliminated 450 parking spaces to move into this courthouse,” Cortez said. “We will eventually add some more parking to this area, so we just ask you to continue to be a little patient with us as we perfect the system around us."

The courthouse took four years and $192 million to complete. It was supposed to be ready in 2021, but delays due to moisture and stucco issues — along with ventilation issues in the staircase and elevators — held the project up.

During Thursday’s ceremony, the county judge asked for patience as the old courthouse is torn down and turned into parking.

