Hidalgo County man charged with assaulting his father, causing serious injury

A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting his father and causing serious injury.

Francisco Coronado Jr., 42, was arraigned on Thursday and charged with injury to an elderly person with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a welfare check at the 6500 block of Sharp Road in rural San Carlos on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. The incident was later classified as an injury to an elderly person with serious bodily injury.

Deputies spoke with family members who said 86-year-old Francisco Coronado had been assaulted by his son, Coronado Jr., according to the news release.

The news release said Coronado was found in the backyard, bleeding from his head, nose and mouth. He appeared disoriented, but was able to tell deputies he had been attacked. Coronado Jr. had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.

EMS was called and Coronado was taken to a local hospital. Medical staff informed deputies Coronado had suffered head trauma, along with a broken nose, cheekbone and jaw, according to the news release. He was intubated following surgery and remains in critical condition.

The news release said investigators with the sheriff's office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force, were able to locate Coronado Jr. and take him into custody.

Coronado Jr. confessed to assaulting his father and was booked in the county jail.