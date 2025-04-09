Hidalgo County man found dead at Matamoros beach

The body of a man from the Pharr area was found at Playa Bagdad in Matamoros, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Moises Herrera. Herrera’s family identified him in Mexico, Treviño said in a Wednesday press conference.

According to Treviño, Herrera’s body was found Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Matamoros Red Cross confirmed to Channel 5 News that Herrera was one of two recent drownings at the beach in Matamoros.

The body of 18-year-old Joseph Gomez of Matamoros was also found in Playa Bagdad on Monday. The Mexican national was reported missing on April 5, according to a social media post from Matamoros Mayor Beto Granados.

At the press conference, Treviño said that a video surfaced on social media that showed two people walking along the jetties at Isla Blanca Park on Sunday. Treviño said his office wants to identify the individuals to see if they are linked to Herrera’s drowning.

Herrera’s roommate said he had not been seen since Sunday, and he frequented South Padre Island, Treviño said.

There is no criminal investigation underway on either side of the border, Treviño added.

“We want to see if one of them is the drowning victim, and if they’re not, we want to see if they made it back,” Treviño said.

Investigators are attempting to locate Herrera’s vehicle — a white Jeep Cherokee — Treviño said.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.

Santiago Caicedo contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.