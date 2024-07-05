Hidalgo County non-profit organization collecting shoes for children in foster care

A non-profit organization located in Edinburg wants children in foster care to start off the new school year with style and confidence.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hidalgo County, or CASA, helps kids who have entered the foster care system.

Nicole Blanco – supervisor for CASA of Hidalgo County — says a lot of the children have been in the system for quite some time, and many of them ask for name-brand shoes.

“They see a lot of other kids at the school or wherever they're placed, and they see them with these shoes name-brand shoes,” Blanco said. “It's something little we felt we could do, and we reached out to the community."

CASA is accepting new or gently used shoes of all sizes for the kids for the new school year. Blanco says they are also accepting donations for school supplies and uniforms.

Right before school starts in August, the kids and their foster families will come choose their shoes and school supplies.

Call the CASA of Hidalgo County’s office at 956-381-0346 for details on how to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.