Hidalgo County now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance for those affected by the pandemic.

People who lost their wages or job due to COVID-19 can apply for assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities and other essential services.

Applications are being reviewed and accepted for those who qualify.

To apply, visit www.hidalgocsa.org or call 956-383-6240.

You can also visit 2524 N. Closner Blvd in Edinburg Texas.