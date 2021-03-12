x

Hidalgo County now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance

3 hours 1 minute 35 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 March 12, 2021 7:31 AM March 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: Yuri Gonzalez

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance for those affected by the pandemic. 

People who lost their wages or job due to COVID-19 can apply for assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities and other essential services.

Applications are being reviewed and accepted for those who qualify.

To apply, visit www.hidalgocsa.org or call 956-383-6240.

You can also visit 2524 N. Closner Blvd in Edinburg Texas.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days