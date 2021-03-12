Hidalgo County now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is now taking applications for COVID-19 assistance for those affected by the pandemic.
People who lost their wages or job due to COVID-19 can apply for assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities and other essential services.
Applications are being reviewed and accepted for those who qualify.
To apply, visit www.hidalgocsa.org or call 956-383-6240.
You can also visit 2524 N. Closner Blvd in Edinburg Texas.
