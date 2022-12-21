Hidalgo County officials address immigration issues as Title 42 remains in limbo

Local leaders are urging Congress for action on immigration issues as Title 42 remains in limbo.

The United States Hispanic Business Council met with Hidalgo County officials to call for solutions to the immigration situation at the border.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and newly elected Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz were among the officials at the meeting.

“Ultimately, what we want is the migrants to go to safe countries in South America and Central America to seek asylum there,” De La Cruz said. “We don't want the immigrants to be at the hands of the cartel making this very dangerous track."

Judge Cortez sent to letters to President Biden asking him to come to the Valley to see the immigration situation firsthand, and he also asked for Title 42 to remain in place.

The policy -allows immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border over COVID-19 concerns. It was set to expire Wednesday, but the Supreme Court blocked its expiration.

The White House announced Tuesday they asked the Supreme Court to lift the order after Christmas.

Cortez says he recognizes the need for legal immigration, but says change is needed.

“If our economy needs immigrants for us to sustain it, or to grow it, then what is the best way to bring them here legally, “Cortez said. “We don't have that today."