Hidalgo County performs free Valentine’s Day weddings for 61 couples

Several justices of the peace throughout Hidalgo County performed a combined 61 free weddings Tuesday during Valentine’s Day.

Newlyweds Rick and Rosaline Hernandez were among the couples in attendance.

“I think it's going to bring our family even closer together,” Rosalie Hernandez said. “We have kids on his side, kids on my side, beautiful grandkids — over 20 grandkids. This is really going to bond us all together."

Rick and Rosalie said they kept the day to themselves.

“Nobody, not even the kids, know we are getting married today, nobody,” Rick said. “It was a last-minute thing, work is answering everything on my phone, but nobody knows."

Crystal and Michael Peña said they took the Valentine's Day event as a sign to married.

“We're really, really excited about it, we've been wanting to do it,” Crystal Peña said. “Of course, this isn't the way we imagined it, but when we heard about it, we thought, ‘…that would be awesome."’

