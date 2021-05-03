Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold two COVID-19 clinics this week
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, May 5.
Moderna vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration is required to receive the vaccine.
Eligible residents are asked to bring a completed COVID-19 pre-screening form. Click here for the form.
The first clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Progresso High School cafeteria located at 700 Business FM 1015.
The second clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edcouch Fire Department located at 200 W Santa Rosa Avenue in Edcouch.
