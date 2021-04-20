Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold vaccine clinic in Mercedes
1,000 first-doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed Wednesday, April 21, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds.
The vaccine clinic- located at 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes – will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to a news release from Hidalgo County.
Pre-registration is not required and residents can simply drive up and get vaccinated after registering online.
The clinic is a partnership between Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner’s Office, in partnership with the City of Mercedes and Mercedes ISD.
