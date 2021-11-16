Hidalgo County Precinct 2 commissioner announces run for reelection

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo "Eddie" Cantu on Tuesday announced he plans to run for reelection.

In a press conference held at the Hidalgo County Commissioner's Court foyer, Cantu listed the goals he's been able to accomplish as commissioner, including the improvements of county roads, the development of new parks and the first multi-city hike and bike trail.

"I'm honored that God and the community have allowed me to serve for over 12 years in public office," Cantu said. "I'm running for office to continue to bring more improvements to our community and especially the most vulnerable members of our community."