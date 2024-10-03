Hidalgo County Precinct 3 breaks ground on new hike and bike trail
Mission is getting a new hike and bike trail.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 broke ground on Thursday for the new trail. Once complete, it will run three miles from Breyfogle Road to Inspirational Road.
The trail will feature signalized crossings, pavement markings and wheelchair accessibility. The goal is to have a safe place to exercise.
"It directly covers three schools that our students can actually walk over to the trail. We have parking that's already here, which our families can use and to focus on growing this trail to the west side of Palmview Bonitas, La Jolla, and I'm going to be working with them and inviting them to participate so we can create a healthy environment, not only for our students but our parents," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Ever Villareal said.
The trail should be ready by next May. It is expected to cost about $2 million to build, and federal funding will pay for most of it.
