Hidalgo County Precinct 3 crews preparing for hurricane season

3 hours 15 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 5:17 PM June 20, 2024 in News - Local

Drainage improvement projects across the Rio Grande Valley were put to the test by the presence of Tropical Storm Alberto.

Channel 5 News rode along with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 crews on Wednesday to see their operations.

The drainage improvement projects across the area, which stretches from Mission to Sullivan City, were made to make sure water does not flood neighborhoods. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

