Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm

Crews with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are no longer picking up debris related to the April 28 storm that struck the area, county officials announced Wednesday.

“Our priority now shifts to addressing the remaining storm-related brush for those residents with pending work orders,” a news release from the county stated. “We are committed to expediting the clearance of storm debris and ensuring a safe and clean environment for all residents.”

Additionally, residents will now be responsible for disposing brush and waste at designated sanitation stations within the precinct at the following locations:

• Peñitas Station: 1224 W. Military Road, Peñitas, Texas 78576

• Los Ebanos Station: 8110 N. Los Ebanos Road, Mission, Texas 78574

• Sullivan City Station: 1220 F.M. 886, Sullivan City, Texas 78565

To use the stations, residents must purchase a $25 three-month permit from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 office, the news release stated.