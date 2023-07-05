Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ends debris pickup from April storm
Crews with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are no longer picking up debris related to the April 28 storm that struck the area, county officials announced Wednesday.
“Our priority now shifts to addressing the remaining storm-related brush for those residents with pending work orders,” a news release from the county stated. “We are committed to expediting the clearance of storm debris and ensuring a safe and clean environment for all residents.”
Additionally, residents will now be responsible for disposing brush and waste at designated sanitation stations within the precinct at the following locations:
• Peñitas Station: 1224 W. Military Road, Peñitas, Texas 78576
• Los Ebanos Station: 8110 N. Los Ebanos Road, Mission, Texas 78574
• Sullivan City Station: 1220 F.M. 886, Sullivan City, Texas 78565
To use the stations, residents must purchase a $25 three-month permit from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 office, the news release stated.
