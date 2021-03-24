Hidalgo County Precinct 3, La Joya ISD to host COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Public Affairs

Hidalgo County, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and the La Joya school district are set to host another first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic in La Joya.

The clinic will be held Thursday, March 25, at the Abraham Lincoln Building in La Joya at 801 College Dr.

To pre-register, eligible residents must go to one of the following locations Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. to receive a wristband.

Juarez-Lincoln High School, 7801 W Mile 7 Rd, Mission, TX 78574

La Mansion, 2401 Moorefield Rd. Palmview, TX 78572

Those issued a wristband will be instructed to return to the clinic the following day. The clinic will run from noon to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the county.

“Wristbands will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis,” the news release stated. “Individuals should not arrive early [to the clinic] as the precinct will be hosting a second dose clinic on the same day which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 25.”

Those eligible for a vaccine include educators, health care professionals, anyone 55 or older and those over the age of 18 with a chronic medical condition, according to the news release.